Greitens seeks 10 percent cut to Missouri income tax rate

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will hold events across the state next week to promote tax cuts for working families.
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is calling on Kentucky's Public Service Commission (PSC) to quickly approve a settlement between his office and two utilities companies that will directly return millions of dollars to Kentuckians.
A small business in Benton, Kentucky has come up with a unique way for the community to show their support for the victims of the Marshall County High School shooting.
Sikeston Police Department responded to a theft on Jan. 10, 2018 at 2:40 p.m.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
