Benton, KY small business finds unique way to help high school shooting victims

A small business in Benton, Kentucky has come up with a unique way for the community to show their support for the victims of the Marshall County High School shooting.

Southern Adoornments Decor has been hand-painting blue and orange door hangers, honoring Marshall Co. shooting victims.

So far, more than 80 people have ordered the door hangers and they have finished 40 to this point.

The hangers cost $35 each, $15 of which will go directly to a fund that will benefit families of the students injured in the shooting.

Anybody want to order a door hanger can find them on their website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android