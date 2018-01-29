Man wanted in connection to stolen items at Paducah antique store

Paducah police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing several items from a downtown Paducah antique store.

Police said an employee of Paducah Antique Mall claimed the man came into the business Thursday morning and took an antique stereoscope and some jewelry.

The man is described as white with dark hair, with a very visible bald spot.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

