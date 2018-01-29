Marion Police respond to shots fire

Marion Police Department responded to shots fired on Jan. 25 at 3:04 a.m.

According to Police, they arrived at the 700 block of S. Bentley St. and upon arrival, they learn that shots were fired out of a tan or gold car (possibly a Mercury Maquis).

Three homes were damaged and no one was injured.

Marion Police are asking for anyone with information to call (618) 993-2124.

