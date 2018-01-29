Marion Police respond to shots fire

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will hold events across the state next week to promote tax cuts for working families.
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is calling on Kentucky's Public Service Commission (PSC) to quickly approve a settlement between his office and two utilities companies that will directly return millions of dollars to Kentuckians.
A small business in Benton, Kentucky has come up with a unique way for the community to show their support for the victims of the Marshall County High School shooting.
Sikeston Police Department responded to a theft on Jan. 10, 2018 at 2:40 p.m.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.
Two adults and a child were found dead after four Louisiana people were reported missing Sunday morning following a hunting accident in Woodville, MS.
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
North Charleston Police say no charges will be filed in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.
DPS has completed the preliminary investigation into the wreck.
