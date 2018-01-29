Morehouse, MO man arrested in excavator theft

Sikeston Police Department responded to a theft on Jan. 10, 2018 at 2:40 p.m.

According to Sikeston PD, a flatbed was stolen hauling a Yanmar Mini Excavator valued a $45,000.

The excavator was stolen on the same day around 10:00 a.m., according to the owner.

On Jan. 19 Sikeston DPS detectives found the excavator and trailer from a home in Mississippi County, MO. The excavator had been repainted and the serial numbers removed.

Steven Culp, 30, of Morehouse, Mo. was arrested in connection with the theft.

Culp has been charged with a class C felony of stealing-$25,000 or more.

