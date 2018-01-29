Missouri pastor pleads guilty to stealing federal benefits

Sikeston Police Department responded to a theft on Jan. 10, 2018 at 2:40 p.m.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will hold events across the state next week to promote tax cuts for working families.
Marshall County Fiscal Court is offering a free meal to first responders on Wednesday, January 31.
Two men were charged in connection to shots fired in Harrisburg, Illinois on Sunday, January 28.
