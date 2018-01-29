Missouri pastor pleads guilty to stealing federal benefits

NEVADA, Mo. (AP) - A southwest Missouri pastor has admitted to stealing more than $90,000 in federal benefits.

Federal prosecutors say 58-year-old Dennis Engelbrecht, of Nevada, pleaded guilty Monday to theft of government money.

Engelbrecht received disability benefits for about four years while serving as pastor at Pentecostal Assembly of God Church in Nevada. He admitted he didn't report his work as pastor to the Social Security Administration.

Engelbrecht was paid $650 a week by the church but received nearly $88,000 in disability payments from February 2011 to May 2015. His son received about $3,220 in auxiliary benefits to which he was not entitled.

Under the plea agreement, Engelbrecht must pay restitution of $90,925.

