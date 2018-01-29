Free meal for Marshall Co. first responders - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Free meal for Marshall Co. first responders

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay.com) (Source: Pixabay.com)
BENTON, KY (KFVS) -

Marshall County Fiscal Court is offering a free meal to first responders on Wednesday, January 31.

Burgers on Wheels will be set up on 11th Street between the courthouse and City Hall beginning at 11 a.m.

Servers will be there until they run out of food.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly