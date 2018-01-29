Free meal for Marshall Co. first responders

Sikeston Police Department responded to a theft on Jan. 10, 2018 at 2:40 p.m.
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will hold events across the state next week to promote tax cuts for working families.
Marshall County Fiscal Court is offering a free meal to first responders on Wednesday, January 31.
Two men were charged in connection to shots fired in Harrisburg, Illinois on Sunday, January 28.
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.
Two adults and a child were found dead after four Louisiana people were reported missing Sunday morning following a hunting accident in Woodville, MS.
A online petition asks that the federal government treat family pets like member of the family and allow food stamps.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
McCabe has been at the center of conflict between the White House and the FBI.
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.
Police believe the newborn was alive and breathing at the time of birth. An autopsy has been scheduled.
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.
