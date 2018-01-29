2 charged in connection to shots fired in Harrisburg, IL

Two men were charged in connection to shots fired in Harrisburg, Illinois on Sunday, January 28.

Ramonte S. Scott was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges may be coming.

Rodney D. Weems was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated discharge of a weapon. Additional charges may also be coming.

According to Harrisburg police, at around 1:10 p.m. on Jan. 28, the Saline County Central Dispatch received calls about shots fired around the area of Feazel St. and Longley St. in Harrisburg.

While responding to the call, they said dispatch received other calls about two vehicles driving erratically and people shooting at each other from the vehicles.

While officers were responding, they identified one of the vehicles involved at W. Poplar St. and Capitol St. Officers pulled the vehicle over and took three people in for questioning.

At the same time, police say dispatch received a call about a home in the 1300 block of S. Delmar St. being hit by one of the bullets from one of the cars involved.

Officers responded and saw the damage to the home. According to police, a spent projectile was recovered.

Later that evening, police say a citizen walking found evidence that linked the shooting to one of the occupants in the car stopped by officers.

During the investigation, officers received information and names on the occupants of the other car involved and began looking for them.

At around 10 p.m. on Sunday, police say Rodney Weems came into the Harrisburg Police Department to talk to officers. He was later charged.

Harrisburg police were assisted by the Saline County Sheriff's Department, Carrier Mills Police Department, Eldorado Police Department, Illinois State Police, Marion Police Department and the K-9 Unit.

Police say they would like to thank the citizens who reached out to police with information, evidence findings and video footage of the incident.

Anyone else with information is asked to contact Harrisburg police at 618-252-8661.

