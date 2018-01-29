What to expect during La Nina winter

So far the Heartland has seen a topical type of winter we would normally expect during a La Nina global pattern.

We have seen periods of above normal temperatures with two significant arctic plunges. This also allowed for the Heartland to experience two winter weather events of ice and snow. So what can we expect for the rest of the winter?

The La Nina pattern is even stronger than we saw during the fall months which means the current pattern looks to continue. For temperatures for the next two months, the Heartland has an equal chance of being above or below normal. Expect periods of above normal temperatures with at least two more arctic cold events.

As for winter weather, with much of the Heartland expected to be wetter than average, there is a good chance we see one or two more winter weather events with the most likely locations being across our northern counties.

What we really need to be on guard for the rest of the winter is the threat of severe weather. We usually experience one or two significant severe weather events during a La Nina winter. The reason for this is the storm track is usually centered near our area of the country. This poses a threat for severe weather anytime a low pressure moves to our north, but it also increases the threat of winter weather when a low pressure moves to our south.

The weather pattern will likely remain active for the next two months into spring. When looking at long range patterns, we have to look at what normally happens with certain setups, because the atmosphere is set up a certain way.

We will continue to watch all the developing situations and let you know before they impact you.

