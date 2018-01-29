Herrin police investigating shots fired

The Herrin, Illinois Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired on Sunday, January 28.

According to police, they responded to the area of 11th Street and Bryan Street at around 5:10 p.m. with the Energy Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

Police say no one was injured.

Witnesses told police they heard approximately three gunshots and saw a silver vehicle leave the scene at a high-rate of speed.

According to police, evidence was collected from the scene and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. Persons of interest are described as a heavy-set black male a heavy-set Hispanic male.

If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to contact the Herrin Police Department at 618-942-4132.

