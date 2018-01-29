IL Attorney General candidate visits Cairo

A candidate for attorney general in Illinois met with leaders in Cairo on Monday, January 29.

Senator Kwame Raoul also took tours of Cairo's public housing and talked to members of the "Southern 20," which are Democratic chairmen of Illinois' 20 southern-most counties.

Senator Raoul is running to fill the vacancy left by Attorney General Lisa Madigan's decision not to seek re-election.

