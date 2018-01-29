IL Attorney General candidate visits Cairo

A Paducah tattoo shop is offering half off all Marshall County High School memorial tattoos.
Southeast Missouri State University and Three Rivers College announced on Monday, January 29 they are discontinuing offering courses at their Malden, Missouri campuses.
The Herrin, Illinois Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired on Sunday, January 28.
A candidate for attorney general in Illinois met with leaders in Cairo on Monday, January 29.
The streets were packed on Monday morning, January 29 in a show of support for victims of the Marshall County High School shooting.
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.
Family members of the victims of a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash say the man suspected of gunning down four people was driven by jealousy.
McCabe has been at the center of conflict between the White House and the FBI.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
Two adults and a child were found dead after four Louisiana people were reported missing Sunday morning following a hunting accident in Woodville, MS.
Police believe the newborn was alive and breathing at the time of birth. An autopsy has been scheduled.
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.
Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.
Tesla founder Elon Musk started selling $500 flamethrowers over the weekend. They’re selling by the thousands.
