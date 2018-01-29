Heath H.S. students show support for Marshall Co., KY

The streets were packed on Monday morning, January 29 in a show of support for victims of the Marshall County High School shooting.

Students from Heath High School lined Highway 68 near one of the entrances to Marshall County High School.

Twenty years ago, when Heath High School lost three students to a shooting, Marshall County students did the same for them.

We talked to the sister of one of the victims of the Heath shooting. She said she understands their pain all too well.

"It just shows how much this community is coming together for Marshall County," Christina Ellegood said. "That it doesn't matter where you're from, what school you go to, we're here for Marshall County and the Heath survivors want Marshall County to know that we are here for them, we support them, and unfortunately we understand what they are going through."

Three students were killed in 1997 when 14-year-old Michael Carneal opened fire in Heath High School.

Two students who died in the Marshall County shooting were laid to rest on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.