First Alert: Cooler temperatures, winter returns

After a beautiful Sunday, winter returned overnight. And the upcoming week will continue with a colder and more active pattern.

Brian Alworth says we're looking at two chances of winter precipitation this week: in particular Thursday and again late in the weekend.

Tonight will be mainly clear and cold as temperatures fall into the teens and lower 20s.

Tuesday will be mainly clear and colder with highs falling from the 30s into the 20s.

The next chance for precipitation will be Thursday.

The front is moving a little faster, so rain may still change over to sleet and snow, but totals look lower.

