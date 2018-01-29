First Alert: Cooler temperatures, windy weather today

An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for three missing people according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol
Welcome to Monday, temperatures will feel cooler today. Laura Wibbenmeyer says highs today will only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with gusty northerly winds.
A Kentucky man is accused of threatening to blow up a doughnut shop.
Eastern Illinois University's Booth Library is hosting an exhibit featuring military veterans' tattoos.
Deputies identified the driver as Jamie L. Wright. Wright was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over.
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.
Family members of the victims of a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash say the man suspected of gunning down four people was driven by jealousy.
Police believe the newborn was alive and breathing at the time of birth. An autopsy has been scheduled.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.
Here is a list of the nominees and winners of key categories for the 60th Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, 2018.
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.
A new program at Publix Pharmacy locations could take a big chunk out of monthly prescription medication expenses, reducing out-of-pocket costs to the equivalent of $2.50 a month for many popular generic drugs.
