First Alert: Cooler temperatures, windy weather today

Welcome to Monday, temperatures will feel cooler today.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says highs today will only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with gusty northerly winds.

Feels like numbers this afternoon will hang in the 20s.

Tonight will be mainly clear and cold as temperatures fall into the teens and lower 20s.

The next chance for precipitation will be Thursday.

The front is moving a little faster, so rain may still change over to sleet and snow, but totals look lower.

