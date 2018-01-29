Police: Kentucky man threatened to blow up doughnut shop

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man is accused of threatening to blow up a doughnut shop.

News outlets cite a Hopkinsville police report that says police found 52-year-old Randy A. Roy seemingly asleep and intoxicated in Whistle Stop Donuts on Saturday afternoon. Police also found a half-empty bottle of vodka.

Roy was initially arrested on a public intoxication charge. According to the report, once he was in custody, Roy threatened to return and blow up the doughnut shop and put the officer "in a body bag" and throw him into the river.

He was then charged with retaliating against a participant in legal process. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

