Police: Kentucky man threatened to blow up doughnut shop

Welcome to Monday, temperatures will feel cooler today. Laura Wibbenmeyer says highs today will only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with gusty northerly winds.
A Kentucky man is accused of threatening to blow up a doughnut shop.
Eastern Illinois University's Booth Library is hosting an exhibit featuring military veterans' tattoos.
An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued following a missing person incident by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
Good morning, it is Monday, January 29. First Alert Forecast We’ll wake up to a few flurries, this morning. Our northern counties are more likely to see snow.
