School library exhibit showcases veterans' military tattoos

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) - Eastern Illinois University's Booth Library is hosting an exhibit featuring military veterans' tattoos.

The "Designs of Duty" exhibit is free and runs through May 11. It tells stories of seven Illinois veterans from Charleston, Newman, Nokomis, Olney, Shelbyville and Towanda who served over a 45-year period in Asia and Europe. The Effingham Daily News reports that the exhibit displays the veterans' military tattoos and details the meanings behind them.

Veteran Shane Wright of Shelbyville is in the exhibit. He has a tattoo of a skeleton in combat attire on his arm. The 28-year-old returned from Afghanistan eight years ago and says the tattoos are "a way to write down my story without forgetting it." He's now an officer with the EIU police.

Information from: Effingham Daily News, http://www.effinghamdailynews.com

