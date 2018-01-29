Suspect in custody in connection to deaths of 2 adults, baby in southeast MO

Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, the homicide victims are 23-year-old Samara Fontaine Kitts, 24-year-old Harley Michael Million and 18-month-old Willa Fontaine Million.

One suspect is in custody and charges are pending.

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, the bodies of the victims were dropped off on private property in Butler County.

Officers found the bodies of all three victims on private property near J-J Highway and County Road 4-17.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Butler County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, DDCC and Highway Patrolman are investigating.

The discovery came after an endangered person advisory went out for the missing couple and their child.

