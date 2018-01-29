MO Endangered Person Advisory canceled for 2 adults, 1 child

An Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled for three missing people according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol

The incident occurred at Route 1 Box 1512, Mill Springs, Missouri at 2:33 p.m. on Sunday, January 28.

The missing people were reported to be 23-year-old Samara Fontaine Kitts, and 24-year-old Harley Michael Million and a 2-year-old child.

They have been located.

The 2-year-old was described as a white, female, 2'0" tall, 26 lbs with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Samara was described as a white, female, 5'05" tall and 175 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Harley was reportedly a white, male, standing 5'09", 135 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

