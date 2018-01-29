Man accused of murdering 2 adults, baby in southeast MO knew victims

Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.

Drew D. Atchison, 24, of Williamsville, was charged with three counts felony murder in the first degree, three counts of felony armed criminal action, felony child kidnapping and felony tampering in the first degree.

Charges were filed through the Wayne County for the homicide of Harley Million and Samara Kitts and through Butler County for the homicide of Willa Million.

Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch said this case is being referred to the Attorney General's Office due to the nature of the charges and additional resources provided by that office.

He said there is no possible motive being released at this time and Atchison will appear in court later in the week.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, the homicide victims are 23-year-old Samara Fontaine Kitts, 24-year-old Harley Michael Million, and 17-month-old Willa Fontaine Million.

Sheriff Finch said Atchison knew the victims.

There's still no word on why Atchison took the lives of Harley Million, his girlfriend Samara Kitts and their 17-month-old daughter Willa.

Authorities in Butler County discovered the bodies of all three victims Monday morning.

Sheriff Finch said autopsy results show Million and Kitts had their throats slashed, and their young daughter had been shot in the head.

Atchison is being held without bond.

Court documents state that on January 26, Wayne County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on Cemetery Road in Williamsville. At the home, deputies found a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado belonging to Harley M. Million with what appeared to be blood in the bed of it.

On Jan. 28, the sheriff's office received a report of three missing people from the home, Harley Million, Samara Kitts and Willa Million. According to the reporting party, the three had not been heard from in several days. According to court documents, when deputies arrived at the home, they saw evidence at the rear of the home that indicated a possible homicide.

According to court documents, authorities interviewed Drew Atchison and during that time, deputies say he admitted to being at the Million home on Thursday, Jan. 25.

According to deputies, the confessed to killing Million and Kitts while at the home with a knife. He then allegedly put their bodies in the back of Million's truck and went back inside and placed the child in a room with dogs and shut her inside so she could not get out. He then left the home and drove to his home.

Court documents state that the following morning, Atchison went back to the Million home. While there, he allegedly destroyed evidence of the homicide.

Deputies say he put the child inside Million's truck where her parents lay dead in the bed. He allegedly drove all three of them to a location off of Highway JJ. When he arrived, he allegedly threw the knife in the woods and took the bodies of Harley Million and Samara Kitts and hid them under blankets and trash.

According to court documents, Atchison took the baby out of the truck and shot her.

Atchison then allegedly buried the child under the blankets and trash with her parents.

Deputies say Atchison drove there and threw the vehicle registration into the river. They say he drove the truck to the house behind his house and parked it under the carport. He then allegedly tried to hide the vehicle by placing tarps over the front and rear of the truck.

Officers found the bodies of all three victims on private property near Highway JJ and County Road 417 in Butler County.

A family member issued the following statement about Harley and Samara on Monday:

"They were a loving family and amazing parents to Willa. They weren't married, but they had been together for the last eight years, since high school. They both have large families who love them very much and a large circle of life-long friends."

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Butler County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, DDCC and Highway Patrolman are investigating.

The discovery came after an endangered person advisory went out for the missing couple and their child.

