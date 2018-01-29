Endangered Person Advisory issued for 2 adults, 1 child out of Wayne Co., MO

An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued following a missing person incident by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at Route 1 Box 1512, Mill Springs, Missouri at 2:33 p.m. on Sunday, January 28.

The missing people are reported to be 2-year-old Willa Fontaine Marie Million, 23-year-old Samara Fontaine Kitts, and 24-year-old Harley Michael Million.

Willa is described as a white, female, 2'0" tall, 26 lbs with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Samara is described as a white, female, 5'05" tall and 175 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Harley is reportedly a white, male, standing 5'09", 135 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

The three are considered missing and endangered. The license plate from their vehicle was also discovered missing. The license plate is 8ST743.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Wayne County Sheriffs Office at 573-224-3219.

