5 things to know 1/29

Welcome to Monday, temperatures will feel cooler today. Laura Wibbenmeyer says highs today will only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with gusty northerly winds.
Welcome to Monday, temperatures will feel cooler today. Laura Wibbenmeyer says highs today will only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with gusty northerly winds.
A Kentucky man is accused of threatening to blow up a doughnut shop.
A Kentucky man is accused of threatening to blow up a doughnut shop.
Eastern Illinois University's Booth Library is hosting an exhibit featuring military veterans' tattoos.
Eastern Illinois University's Booth Library is hosting an exhibit featuring military veterans' tattoos.
An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued following a missing person incident by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued following a missing person incident by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies identified the driver as Jamie L. Wright. Wright was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over.
Deputies identified the driver as Jamie L. Wright. Wright was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over.
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.
School police say the incident occurred after the 7-year-old was taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food.
Family members of the victims of a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash say the man suspected of gunning down four people was driven by jealousy.
Family members of the victims of a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash say the man suspected of gunning down four people was driven by jealousy.
Police believe the newborn was alive and breathing at the time of birth. An autopsy has been scheduled.
Police believe the newborn was alive and breathing at the time of birth. An autopsy has been scheduled.
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.
The suspect took the victim’s car keys, broke her cell phone and forced her into a vehicle, deputies say.
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
Charleston police arrested a woman after they say she fired multiple shots into a vehicle with five people inside.
Charleston police arrested a woman after they say she fired multiple shots into a vehicle with five people inside.