5 things to know 1/29

We’ll wake up to a few flurries, this morning. Our northern counties are more likely to see snow. The system will clear by this evening.

There isn’t much of a chance of accumulation. It will be windy this afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph.

Laura Wibbenmeyer is still closely watching the possibility that snow could mix in with rain on Thursday.

The system appears to be moving faster and is less likely to produce wintry precipitation, but the possibility has not been ruled out.

We’re watching a system that could bring wintry precipitation over the weekend.

Family and friends gave a final goodbye to Bailey Holt and Preston Cope on January 28.

Kentucky State Police have arrested a man for a murdering another man on Saturday.

One person is dead after a crash Sunday evening in rural Murphysboro, Illinois.

The Grammy winners were announced Sunday night with Bruno Mars winning all six awards he was nominated for.

