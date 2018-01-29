Rollover crash kills one in Murphysboro, IL

Good morning, it is Monday, January 29. First Alert Forecast We’ll wake up to a few flurries, this morning. Our northern counties are more likely to see snow.
Deputies identified the driver as Jamie L. Wright. Wright was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over.
The Arts Council is honored to host a pastel painting workshop by professional artist Michele Wells on March 10 and 11, 2018.
Dr. Patricia Hall, John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Director in Poplar Bluff, announced that the Eighth Annual Valentines for Veterans Concert will feature country music group Shenandoah, on their 30th Anniversary Tour. The concert will be held Friday, February 16 at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with pre-show activities at 6:30 p.m. and the main show starting at 7 p.m. “This year’s concert promises to be bigger ...
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.
Family members of the victims of a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash say the man suspected of gunning down four people was driven by jealousy.
Police believe the newborn was alive and breathing at the time of birth. An autopsy has been scheduled.
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.
A new program at Publix Pharmacy locations could take a big chunk out of monthly prescription medication expenses, reducing out-of-pocket costs to the equivalent of $2.50 a month for many popular generic drugs.
