Rollover crash kills one in Murphysboro, IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

One person is dead after a crash Sunday evening in rural Murphysboro, Illinois.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, officials received reports of a rollover crash around 6:26 p.m.

Deputies and other first responders were called to Ava Road.

An investigation showed a black Mazda was eastbound on the roadway when the driver lost control.

The vehicle went off the road on the left side and overturned multiple times.

Deputies identified the driver as Jamie L. Wright. Wright was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over.

Wright was taken to an area hospital and pronounced deceased.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

The crash is being investigated by a sheriff's office Traffic Crash Reconstructionist.

