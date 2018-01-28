Arts council hosting pastel painting workshop in March 2018

The Arts Council is honored to host a pastel painting workshop by professional artist Michele Wells on March 10 and 11, 2018. Wells was a participant in the new PAINT Cape Plein-Air Competition that took place during October 2017. The pastel painting workshop will be from 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Those attending are asked to arrive to the class 30 minutes early to set up their materials. The artists are responsible for providing their own art supplies (pastels, paints, etc.,) and paper. Light snacks and beverages will be provided, and there will be a brief break between the morning and afternoon.

The total fee for the workshop, including both days, is $175. A $75 deposit will secure a spot. This workshop is available to a maximum of 13 participants. Register now to ensure you don’t miss this opportunity!

Those interested in participating need to download the Registration Form on the homepage of the Arts Council’s website. A registration form may also be picked up in person at the Arts Council at 16 N. Spanish Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

From the artist’s website: Michelle Wells is a St. Louis-based artist and gallery owner, and has long connected nature with emotion. She received her art degree from Langara College in Vancouver, British Columbia. Over the years, painting has become Wells' career and focus.

"Each piece I paint, whether a cityscape or natural landscape, is truly an invitation -- to encourage each person to step inside the scene and step back into a memorable time in their lives." Michelle Wells?

The mission of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is to provide a forum for residents and artists of the Southeast Missouri region to explore, experience and share in the diversity and excitement of the arts.

As always, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri invites public support for the 2018 season. Donations in any amount may be sent to P.O. Box 901, Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63702.

Donations make possible the exhibitions and variety of programs the Arts Council strives to deliver every year. Highlights for this year include new artist talks; musical concerts; juried art exhibits such as Art for the Health of It and both the National and Regional Juried Exhibitions; events such as PAINT-Cape Plein Air Festival and the annual Craft Fair.

Donations of $35 or more come in the form of a yearly Membership to the Arts Council.

