2018 Valentines for Veterans Concert features Shenandoah - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2018 Valentines for Veterans Concert features Shenandoah

Written by Julie Aufdenberg, Production Assistant
Connect
(Source: Shenandoah) (Source: Shenandoah)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Dr. Patricia Hall, John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Director in Poplar Bluff, announced that the Eighth Annual Valentines for Veterans Concert will feature country music group Shenandoah, on their 30th Anniversary Tour. 

The concert will be held Friday, February 16 at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with pre-show activities at 6:30 p.m. and the main show starting at 7 p.m. 

“This year’s concert promises to be bigger and better than ever!” said Dr. Hall, a retired Army colonel and Bronze Star recipient who served as a hospital commander during the war in Afghanistan. Hall thanked the community and sponsors who make the event happen. 

“We appreciate The Wake Foundation, our local Veterans Service Organizations, and all of the individuals and civic groups who work so hard – sometimes all year – to honor veterans with this concert.  It absolutely could not happen without them, and I am very proud to be part of such an important event.”

There is no admission charge to the concert, but guests will need a ticket to attend.

Tickets are still available through the medical center’s Voluntary Service office, the Black River Coliseum, the Greater Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce, and local Veterans Service Organizations, or by calling 573-778-4499 or 573-778-4276. Those interested in volunteering or donating to veterans through the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center may call VA’s Voluntary Service office at 573-778-4276 or visit the website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Arts council hosting pastel painting workshop in March 2018

    Arts council hosting pastel painting workshop in March 2018

    Sunday, January 28 2018 9:58 PM EST2018-01-29 02:58:16 GMT
    (Source: Stock image/KFVS)(Source: Stock image/KFVS)

    The Arts Council is honored to host a pastel painting workshop by professional artist Michele Wells on March 10 and 11, 2018.

    The Arts Council is honored to host a pastel painting workshop by professional artist Michele Wells on March 10 and 11, 2018.

  • 2018 Valentines for Veterans Concert features Shenandoah

    2018 Valentines for Veterans Concert features Shenandoah

    Dr. Patricia Hall, John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Director in Poplar Bluff, announced that the Eighth Annual Valentines for Veterans Concert will feature country music group Shenandoah, on their 30th Anniversary Tour. The concert will be held Friday, February 16 at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with pre-show activities at 6:30 p.m. and the main show starting at 7 p.m.  “This year’s concert promises to be bigger ...

    Dr. Patricia Hall, John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Director in Poplar Bluff, announced that the Eighth Annual Valentines for Veterans Concert will feature country music group Shenandoah, on their 30th Anniversary Tour. The concert will be held Friday, February 16 at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with pre-show activities at 6:30 p.m. and the main show starting at 7 p.m.  “This year’s concert promises to be bigger ...

  • The victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

    The victims of the Marshall Co. School shooting laid to rest

    Sunday, January 28 2018 8:02 PM EST2018-01-29 01:02:41 GMT

    The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.

    The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.

    •   
Powered by Frankly