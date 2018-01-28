2018 Valentines for Veterans Concert features Shenandoah

The Arts Council is honored to host a pastel painting workshop by professional artist Michele Wells on March 10 and 11, 2018.
Dr. Patricia Hall, John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Director in Poplar Bluff, announced that the Eighth Annual Valentines for Veterans Concert will feature country music group Shenandoah, on their 30th Anniversary Tour. The concert will be held Friday, February 16 at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with pre-show activities at 6:30 p.m. and the main show starting at 7 p.m. “This year’s concert promises to be bigger ...
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
You can't put a price on good conversation, and it's even better over a free lunch. This month's Everyday Hero, Carolyn Fiedler of Jackson, brings people together once a month for a hot meal and quality time with friends.
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.
Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
