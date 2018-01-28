2018 Valentines for Veterans Concert features Shenandoah

Dr. Patricia Hall, John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Director in Poplar Bluff, announced that the Eighth Annual Valentines for Veterans Concert will feature country music group Shenandoah, on their 30th Anniversary Tour.

The concert will be held Friday, February 16 at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with pre-show activities at 6:30 p.m. and the main show starting at 7 p.m.

“This year’s concert promises to be bigger and better than ever!” said Dr. Hall, a retired Army colonel and Bronze Star recipient who served as a hospital commander during the war in Afghanistan. Hall thanked the community and sponsors who make the event happen.

“We appreciate The Wake Foundation, our local Veterans Service Organizations, and all of the individuals and civic groups who work so hard – sometimes all year – to honor veterans with this concert. It absolutely could not happen without them, and I am very proud to be part of such an important event.”

There is no admission charge to the concert, but guests will need a ticket to attend.

Tickets are still available through the medical center’s Voluntary Service office, the Black River Coliseum, the Greater Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce, and local Veterans Service Organizations, or by calling 573-778-4499 or 573-778-4276. Those interested in volunteering or donating to veterans through the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center may call VA’s Voluntary Service office at 573-778-4276 or visit the website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.