Beekeeping for Beginners at Giant City State Park

Beekeeping is not just for the professionals, now is the time to learn for yourself!

Angie and Colin Kuehl will discuss how to get started beekeeping at Giant City State Park.

You can visit the Giant City State Park Visitor Center for more information on how to get started.

The event with the Kuehl's will take place from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Feb. 3.

The program is free and open to anyone interested, but registration is required.

You can register by dialing 618-457-4836.

