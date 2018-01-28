SIU's medical school spends $2.2M to open Springfield clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Southern Illinois University School of Medicine has opened a new outpatient clinic in Springfield to provide ear, nose and throat care.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that the school spent $2.2 million on renovations to create the 22,000-square-foot clinic in a building that Memorial Health System owns. Doctors and other staff previously were housed at two other Springfield locations. The facility opened in January and includes new audiology booths and advanced diagnostic equipment.

Officials say the facility has the region's largest hearing and balance program with nine clinical audiologists. The clinic also provides treatments for allergy and sinus issues, hearing loss, facial cosmetic and reconstructive surgery and pediatric ear, nose and throat care, among other offerings.

