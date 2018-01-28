SIU's medical school spends $2.2M to open Springfield clinic

Kentucky State Police have arrested a man for a murdering a man on a Saturday, January 27 murder in Fulton County.
A Princeton, Ky man uses his talents to help those dealing with the tragedy of the Marshall Co. High School shooting.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
A threat made at a Trigg County school has one teenager in bars.
Sunny and cool today, but overnight colder air will begin to move in and the upcoming week will be colder.
