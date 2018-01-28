Hickman City man arrested for murder in Fulton County, KY

Kentucky State Police have arrested a man for a murdering a man on a Saturday, January 27 murder in Fulton County.
A Princeton, Ky man uses his talents to help those dealing with the tragedy of the Marshall Co. High School shooting.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
A threat made at a Trigg County school has one teenager in bars.
Sunny and cool today, but overnight colder air will begin to move in and the upcoming week will be colder.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.
Authorities from Zachary are currently in Mississippi looking for three reported missing Louisiana hunters involved in a hunting accident.
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.
