Hickman City man arrested for murder in Fulton County, KY

Kentucky State Police have arrested a man for a murdering a man on Saturday, January 27 in Fulton County.

At 8:05 p.m., KSP was notified of a reported shooting on Holley Court in Hickman City, Kentucky.

KSP troopers and detectives responded and learned a man had suffered gunshot wounds.

42-year-old David Mackins of Hickman City was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fulton County Coroner.

The investigation led to the overnight arrest of 46-year-old Orlundo Holloway of Hickman City.

Holloway was charged with murder and lodged in the Fulton County Jail.

An autopsy of Mackins is scheduled at the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office on Monday, January 29.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721.

