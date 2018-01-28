Multiple car break-ins reported in St. Mary, MO

Kentucky State Police have arrested a man for a murdering a man on a Saturday, January 27 murder in Fulton County.
The St. Mary Police Department wants to remind people in St. Mary to check their vehicles.
Rain is here but it won't be here all day!
McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 27 at 3:56 p.m.
A Princeton, Ky man uses his talents to help those dealing with the tragedy of the Marshall Co. High School shooting.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
The police have yet to release the identity of the suspect.
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.
The gunman responsible for killing two students and injuring several others after a shooting at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, January 23, has been identified, according to the Courier Journal.
