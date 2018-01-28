Multiple car break-ins reported in St. Mary, MO

The St. Mary Police Department wants to remind people in St. Mary to check their vehicles after late break-ins.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, January 28, multiple vehicles were broken into on Circle Drive.

A homeowner reported a black vehicle looking suspicious.

The homeowner confronted the suspect and the suspect in the black vehicle opened fire on the homeowner.

He returned fire and then the black vehicle took off.

There were no injuries.

The suspect was driving a black SUV or van.

If your car was broken into, please contact Chief Prass with St. Mary Police Department.

