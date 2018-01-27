John A. Logan a very close doubleheader

John A. Logan headed to Lincoln Trail College for a Men's and Women's matchup.

The Men's team rolled over Lincoln Trail 90-58.

The Vols were led by Vonnie Patterson with 18 points and a double-double from David Sloan.

The Vols are now 16-4 (7-3).

The Lady Vols also took on Lincoln Trail, but in a very close game.

Lincoln pull ahead late to win 67-64.

Destiny Cozart led the Lady Vols with 18 points.

The Lady Vols are now 12-7 (6-4).

