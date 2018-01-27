Mizzou fall to Mississippi State - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mizzou fall to Mississippi State

The Mizzou Tigers head to Starkville, Miss. to face SEC rival Mississippi State.

The Tigers would fall 74-62.

Kassius Robertson led the Tigers with 20 points.

