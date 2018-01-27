Racers gallop over Eastern Kentucky in OVC match up - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Racers gallop over Eastern Kentucky in OVC match up

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

The Murray State Racers host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Jan. 27 at CFSB Arena.

The Racer put on a strong performance and win it 88-73.

Jonathan Stark led the Racers with 22 points.

The Racers improve to 16-5.

