Racers gallop over Eastern Kentucky in OVC match up

The Murray State Racers host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Jan. 27 at CFSB Arena.

The Racer put on a strong performance and win it 88-73.

Jonathan Stark led the Racers with 22 points.

The Racers improve to 16-5.

