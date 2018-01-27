SIU edges out Missouri State in MVC match up - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU edges out Missouri State in MVC match up

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
SPRINGFIELD, MO (KFVS) -

The Salukis head to Springfield, Mo. for an MVC match up.

SIU beats Missouri State 79-77

Armon Fletcher led the dawgs with 18 points.

Kavion Pippen had 17 points.

The Salukis are now 14-9.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly