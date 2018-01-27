Redhawks fall in doubleheader to Jacksonville State

The SEMO Redhawks travel to Jacksonville State for a Men's and Women's doubleheader.

The Men's team falls to the Gamecocks 78-60

Denzel Mahoney led the Redhawks with 17 points.

The Men's team fall to 10-13 on the season.

The Women's also fell to Jacksonville State 55-48.

Tesia Thompson led the Redhawks with 12 points.

The Women's team fall to 10-12 overall.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.