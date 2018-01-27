1 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 27 at 3:56 p.m.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Brenda Waggoner, 69, was attempting to merge into the eastbound lane of Clarks River road.

When Waggoner attempted to merge, she hit Anthony Few, 25, who was traveling eastbound on Clarks River road.

Waggoner was transported to Lourdes Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The eastbound left lane of Clarks River road remained block for one hour.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.