1 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

Rain is here but it won't be here all day!
McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 27 at 3:56 p.m.
A Princeton, Ky man uses his talents to help those dealing with the tragedy of the Marshall Co. High School shooting.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
The Planters Nutmobile is making it's rounds across the country. At the helm of it is legendary mascot Mr. Peanut.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.
