Princeton, Ky man uses his art to honor the victims of Marshall. Co. High School shooting

A Princeton, Ky man uses his talents to help those dealing with the tragedy of the Marshall Co. High School shooting.
A Princeton, Ky man uses his talents to help those dealing with the tragedy of the Marshall Co. High School shooting.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
The Planters Nutmobile is making it's rounds across the country. At the helm of it is legendary mascot Mr. Peanut.
The Planters Nutmobile is making it's rounds across the country. At the helm of it is legendary mascot Mr. Peanut.
A threat made at a Trigg County school has local law enforcement patrolling area schools.
A threat made at a Trigg County school has local law enforcement patrolling area schools.
The state of Illinois will start accepting income returns for 2017 on Monday, the same day the federal government begins accepting returns.
The state of Illinois will start accepting income returns for 2017 on Monday, the same day the federal government begins accepting returns.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
A gate agent removed Carrol Amrich from the flight just minutes before it took off and told her ticket had been cancelled.
A gate agent removed Carrol Amrich from the flight just minutes before it took off and told her ticket had been cancelled.
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.
The gunman responsible for killing two students and injuring several others after a shooting at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, January 23, has been identified, according to the Courier Journal.
The gunman responsible for killing two students and injuring several others after a shooting at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, January 23, has been identified, according to the Courier Journal.
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.