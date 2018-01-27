Princeton, Ky man uses his art to honor the victims of Marshall. Co. High School shooting

A Princeton, Ky man uses his talents to help those dealing with the tragedy of the Marshall Co. High School shooting.

Richie McKinney is no stranger to helping those in need, he has been a minister since 1984 and is an avid artist.

McKinney said after the shooting, God told him he needed to help those affected. So, McKinney took to his canvas.

According to McKinney, he said he worked quickly and got Bailey's drawing done in a day and had to take a little longer on Preston's due to the colors.

Bailey Holt's family was so moved by the artwork that they presented at a press conference for the victims of the shooting.

"We just received a drawing today from someone," said Tracy Tubbs, Bailey Holt's aunt. "No one knows this person, but he did this artwork of Bailey and this is something that we'll treasure forever."

