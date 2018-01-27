1/28/18 - Marshall County Strong

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

January 23, 2018, a day that many of us are not likely to ever forget. Before the first bell rang, shots rang out at Marshall County High School. In less than 10 minutes, countless lives were forever changed. Two 15-year-old students had their lives cut tragically short. Soon we saw the faces of Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope. We heard family and friends tell us about the impact they had on so many others and how they will be missed.

But there’s another 15-year-old in this tragic story: the male student accused of pulling the trigger.

It didn’t take long for his name and picture to start circulating on social media. We are all hurting, and striking out at the accused seems natural, but sharing this child’s name and photo right now is not helping.

It’s easy to forget in our horror and anger, that the teen in custody is, himself, a child. And his case is in juvenile court. If he is charged as an adult, we will then report his name and show you his picture, but until then, he’s not just “a suspect” granted the presumption of innocence. He is a juvenile granted the presumption of innocence AND protection by law.

The leaders of Marshall County and the state of Kentucky are calling on all of us to wrap our arms around this community, to lift them up and show them support, not just now, but in the days, weeks, and months to come. Let's focus on doing just that. Justice will come. But love and healing need to come first. That's how we can show we are all Marshall County Strong.

I'm Scott Thomas and that's our ViewPoint.

