Trigg Co., KY threat results in more police presence

The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
The Planters Nutmobile is making it's rounds across the country. At the helm of it is legendary mascot Mr. Peanut.
A threat made at a Trigg County school has local law enforcement patrolling area schools.
The state of Illinois will start accepting income returns for 2017 on Monday, the same day the federal government begins accepting returns.
Multiple crews responded to a fire on the 900 block of East Main Street in West Frankfort for building that had heavy smoke on Friday, January 26.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
A gate agent removed Carrol Amrich from the flight just minutes before it took off and told her ticket had been cancelled.
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
The 13-year-old fell from a branch, knocking over a wooden board that had a six-inch screw in it.
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.
