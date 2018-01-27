Trigg Co., KY threat results in more police presence

A threat made at a Trigg County school has local law enforcement patrolling area schools.

Trigg County Sheriff Ray Burnam II said on Thursday, Jan 25 at 9:37 p.m. he was contacted about a possible threat that had been made at Trigg County High School.

After a process of interviews with Kentucky State Police and local law enforcement, a Trigg County School official was told by students that two Trigg County High School Students were overheard saying they were going to bring a gun to school to shoot people starting with a specific class.

The students denied any threats.

As a result, Trigg County School Superintendent Travis Hamby requested more law enforcement presence at the school.

Sheriff Burnam said in a post on the Trigg County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, that he has directed deputies to stop by the schools and walk through whenever they can throughout the day.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.