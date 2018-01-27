Illinois will start accepting state tax returns Monday

The state of Illinois will start accepting income returns for 2017 on Monday, the same day the federal government begins accepting returns.
The state of Illinois will start accepting income returns for 2017 on Monday, the same day the federal government begins accepting returns.
Multiple crews responded to a fire on the 900 block of East Main Street in West Frankfort for building that had heavy smoke on Friday, January 26.
Multiple crews responded to a fire on the 900 block of East Main Street in West Frankfort for building that had heavy smoke on Friday, January 26.
Dyersburg Police Department are continuing their investigation into recent gang violence that led to multiple shootings in the community.
Dyersburg Police Department are continuing their investigation into recent gang violence that led to multiple shootings in the community.
Rain is here but it won't be here all day!
Rain is here but it won't be here all day!
The $1 Marshall Strong wristbands will be sold at all CFSB banking locations in Benton, Calvert City, Murray, and Paducah.
The $1 Marshall Strong wristbands will be sold at all CFSB banking locations in Benton, Calvert City, Murray, and Paducah.