Candlelight vigil helps Marshall County heal

Candles filled the soccer field at the Mike Miller Park as the community came together in the face of Tuesday's tragedy.

An estimated 1,000 people - students, parents, and first responders joined hands and in prayer gathered.

Candles were lit for each of the 20 victims along with the release of two lanterns. One for Preston Cope and the other for Bailey Holt who were both killed in Tuesday's tragedy.

The organizers said that this vigil was all about giving the community a place to come together and heal.

Traffic on U.S. 68 was even backed up on each side of the park entrance due to the huge turnout.

