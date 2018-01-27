Dyersburg Police investigating recent gang violence

Dyersburg Police Department are continuing their investigation into recent gang violence that led to multiple shootings in the community.

The Dyersburg Police Department conducted a gang saturation detail on Thursday, January 25, in partnership with other local law enforcement agencies including the Tennessee Department of Correction, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation.

“The violence that these individuals have brought into our city, will be met with great resistance and a heavy police response. We have more gang saturations planned, and are still asking the community for help if they have any information about the recent shootings," Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell.

During the operation, officers conducted home checks on offender currently on supervised probation or parole.

The homes of 32 offenders were checked which resulted in 4 arrests.

Charges included:

• Michael Holland,34, 212 Barney, Dyersburg – Parole Violation

• Walter Livingston 29, 432 Baxter, Dyersburg – Possession of Marijuana with intent, Felony Possession of a Weapon, Possession of Firearm During Dangerous Felony

• Johnny Lattimer, 33, 814 Phillips, Dyersburg – Felony Possession of a Weapon

• Roderick Quinn, 26, 542 Hart, Dyersburg – Possession of Marijuana, Fugitive from Justice

