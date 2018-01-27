Carbondale Police investigating shots fired

Carbondale Police are investigating a case of shots fired that happened the morning of Saturday, January 27.

According to Carbondale Lt. Matt Dunning, officers were on foot in the 800 block of W. College Street when they heard multiple gunshots at 2:51 a.m.

They learned the gunshots came from the 600 block of W. College Street.

Witnesses on the scene provided different clothing descriptions of the suspect.

One description was that the suspect was a black male wearing all grey; the other said the suspect was in all red.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made at this time.

The SIU Police Department assisted Carbondale Police with the call.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Carbondale Police at 618-457-3200.

