Mechanic shop destroyed in blaze in West Frankfort, IL

Multiple crews responded to a fire on the 900 block of East Main Street in West Frankfort for building that had heavy smoke on Friday, January 26.
Dyersburg Police Department are continuing their investigation into recent gang violence that led to multiple shootings in the community.
Rain is here but it won't be here all day!
The $1 Marshall Strong wristbands will be sold at all CFSB banking locations in Benton, Calvert City, Murray, and Paducah.
Carbondale Police are investigating a case of shots fired that happened the morning of Saturday, January 27.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
A gate agent removed Carrol Amrich from the flight just minutes before it took off and told her ticket had been cancelled.
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
