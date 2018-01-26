Mechanic shop destroyed in blaze in West Frankfort, IL

Multiple crews responded to a fire on the 900 block of East Main Street in West Frankfort for building that had heavy smoke on Friday, January 26.

West Frankfort Fire Captain Derek Sailliez said the smoke was coming out of every possible place it could out of the building upon arrival.

The building was a mechanic shop called Barnett's Automotive. Sailliez said this building started as a home and was originally built in the 1950's. Since then, some additions have been added to the home into the mechanic shop it is today.

Sailliez said the cause is undetermined but is under investigation.

City crews also came out last night to demolish part of the building to help knock down the fire.

There was one car inside the shop that was being worked on at the time of the blaze.

Sailliez said they were out fighting the blaze for over six hours initially but got called back to fight the fire three more times overnight.

The building was a total loss.

Wind was a contributing factor to the fire.

Johnson City Fire Department, Zeigler Fire Department, Benton Fire Department, Herrin Fire Department, Williamson County Fire Department and Marion Fire Department all assisted at the scene.

