Crews working fire in West Frankfort, IL

Crews are working a commercial structure fire in West Frankfort, Illinois.
They will receive those bracelets at school on Monday. Several more thousand bands have been ordered.
Dozens of people celebrated a new beginning for nine Pinhook homeowners Friday who are nearing the end of a seven year transition into permanent housing.
Illinois State Police was on the scene of a crash involving a semi trailer hauling a mobile home.
Several crews are on the scene of a house fire in Alto Pass, Illinois. It's in the 300 block of Chestnut Street.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
A gate agent removed Carrol Amrich from the flight just minutes before it took off and told her ticket had been cancelled.
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.
