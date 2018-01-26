Crews working fire in West Frankfort, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews working fire in West Frankfort, IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Zeigler FD, Facebook) (Source: Zeigler FD, Facebook)
WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) -

Crews are working a business structure fire in West Frankfort, Illinois, according to the Zeigler Fire Facebook page.

According to the West Frankfort Police Department, they said crews are still on the scene near 10 p.m.

