Crews fighting fire in Alto Pass, IL

Several crews are on the scene of a house fire in Alto Pass, Illinois.

It's in the 300 block of Chestnut Street. Crews were called out about 8:10 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Witnesses say there is an ambulance there as well as a Union County deputy and Cobden police.

No other information is available from law enforcement or fire at this time.

