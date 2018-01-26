People from Pinhook see their new homes take shape

They will receive those bracelets at school on Monday. Several more thousand bands have been ordered.
Dozens of people celebrated a new beginning for nine Pinhook homeowners Friday who are nearing the end of a seven year transition into permanent housing.
Illinois State Police was on the scene of a crash involving a semi trailer hauling a mobile home.
Several crews are on the scene of a house fire in Alto Pass, Illinois. It's in the 300 block of Chestnut Street.
A Hickman County Kentucky highway is back open at the 12-13 mile markers following a crash involving a semi-truck, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
A gate agent removed Carrol Amrich from the flight just minutes before it took off and told her ticket had been cancelled.
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.
An escaped federal inmate was arrested on private land behind the prison, after trying to get back into the prison. It happened Thursday afternoon. Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received information that inmates were escaping from the prison in Beaumont, TX, on the back side of the facility, and crossing onto private land owned by a rancher.
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
Using dye meant for human hair badly injured Violet a little Maltese-mix. She’s nearly three months into her recovery.
Ronald Gasser was found guilty of manslaughter by a Jefferson Parish jury in the murder case of former NFL and John Curtis football player Joe McKnight.
A husband and wife were killed in a house fire in Florence Friday afternoon, the county coroner confirmed. The fire department responded to a call for the fire on Timmons Street near Wilson Street in Florence Friday afternoon.
