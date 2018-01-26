Healing therapy offered for students, teachers, first responders after KY shooting

A new business in Marshall County is offering healing therapy for those affected by the shooting.

The Whole You Wellness Center will provide free services to students, first responders as well as teachers and faculty on Tuesday.

The services include acupuncture, massage therapy, chiropractic adjustments, and counseling.

The shop says its offering free acupuncture until Tuesday.

