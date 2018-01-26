Healing therapy offered for students, teachers, first responders after KY shooting

A Hickman County Kentucky highway is back open at the 12-13 mile markers following a crash involving a semi-truck, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
A new business in Marshall County is offering healing therapy for those affected by the shooting.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
The Planters Nutmobile is making it's rounds across the country. At the helm of it is legendary mascot Mr. Peanut.
Illinois State Police was on the scene of a crash involving a semi trailer hauling a mobile home.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.
An escaped federal inmate was arrested on private land behind the prison, after trying to get back into the prison. It happened Thursday afternoon. Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received information that inmates were escaping from the prison in Beaumont, TX, on the back side of the facility, and crossing onto private land owned by a rancher.
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.
The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.
The FBI says it's now working with Carnival cruise lines to figure out what happened after a Lafayette woman fell overboard while out at sea.
