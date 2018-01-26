Nutmobile's cruisin through the Heartland

The Crowd played game for memorabilia and samples (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)

Nutmobile in front the Country Mart in Jackson, MO (Source: Mike Mohundro)

The Planters Nutmobile is making its rounds across the country. At the helm of it is legendary mascot Mr. Peanut.

With directions from his fellow Peanutters, Mr. Peanut made stops in many Heartland towns including, Ironton, Fredericktown and Jackson.

Crowds played several games with chances to win Planters memorabilia and samples. Many even took their picture with Mr. Peanut and the 23-foot Nutmobile.

The Nutmobile is one of three that travel around the country to visit towns.

Events still on the schedule:

Sunday, January 28

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Country Mart 401 E Main St., Marble Hill, MO 63764

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.