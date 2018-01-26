Nutmobile's cruisin through Jackson

The Planters Nutmobile is making it's rounds across the country. At the helm of it is legendary mascot Mr. Peanut.

With directions from his fellow Peanutters, he'll be traveling through the heartland to make his next few pit stops.

The dais will include several games to play, chances to win Planters memorabilia and samples of mouth-watering peanuts. Unless you are allergic, come and take your picture with Mr. Peanut and his staggeringly long, 23 foot peanut on wheels this weekend.

The event schedule:

Friday, January 26

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Town & Country 616 N Main St., Ironton, MO 63650

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Country Mart 210 E Murta St., Fredericktown, MO 63645

Saturday, January 27

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Country Mart 309 E Jackson Blvd., Jackson, MO 63755

Sunday, January 28

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Country Mart 401 E Main St., Marble Hill, MO 63764

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.