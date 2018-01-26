Man sentenced in threat against US attorney in Kentucky

A Hickman County Kentucky highway is back open at the 12-13 mile markers following a crash involving a semi-truck, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
A new business in Marshall County is offering healing therapy for those affected by the shooting.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
The Planters Nutmobile is making it's rounds across the country. At the helm of it is legendary mascot Mr. Peanut.
Illinois State Police was on the scene of a crash involving a semi trailer hauling a mobile home.
