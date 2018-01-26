The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.
You can't put a price on good conversation, and it's even better over a free lunch. This month's Everyday Hero, Carolyn Fiedler of Jackson, brings people together once a month for a hot meal and quality time with friends.
You can't put a price on good conversation, and it's even better over a free lunch. This month's Everyday Hero, Carolyn Fiedler of Jackson, brings people together once a month for a hot meal and quality time with friends.
Sunny and cool today, but overnight colder air will begin to move in and the upcoming week will be colder.
Sunny and cool today, but overnight colder air will begin to move in and the upcoming week will be colder.
Time for a blast from the past. This morning we head back to this week in 1965 and see what was playing on all those transistor radios.
Time for a blast from the past. This morning we head back to this week in 1965 and see what was playing on all those transistor radios.
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.